Try for free

Work better, together
Tables helps teams easily track & automate tasks, enabling them to save time and work smarter.
One tool, many uses
Track tasks, customize views, and collaborate with ease.
Project & task management
IT Operations
Customer tracker & sales CRM
Employees, teams & recruiting
Product launch & development
Save time, work smarter
Trigger emails, update status or send weekly reports with automated actions called Bots.
Bots
Views
Integrations
Templates
Forms
Pricing
Free
$0
/month/user
For an individual or business user. Usage and sharing limits apply.
PLAN INCLUDES
100 tables
1,000 rows*
1 GB attachments*
50 actions*
Limited history, sharing, form creation, automation, and views
*per table
Paid
$10
/month/user
For businesses & teams looking for an holistic productivity & collaboration solution.
PLAN INCLUDES
1,000 tables
10,000 rows*
10 GB attachments*
500 actions*
Advanced history, sharing, forms, automation, and views
*per table
Still have questions? Contact our sales team directly.
FAQ
How do I get started?
What is Area 120?
How do I upgrade?
I want to sign up multiple users and/or my entire domain.
Supercharge your workflow.
Your workflow, your way.
Tables helps improve the way you work with lightweight databases and automation -- without coding required.
"It's time to stop hacking spreadsheets to do things they weren't designed to do. Whether you're working mostly with text, referencing data from other sources, or want to collaborate with others...Tables is a great solution."
Sam Dresser
Vice President of Education, School of Rock
"Tables hits the sweet spot between spreadsheet and full-blown database. It allowed us to solve a critical operational problem very quickly, but is still robust enough to be really useful to our organization in a lot of ways."
Lynn Hoffman
Director of Operations, Somerset County Library System of New Jersey
"This product seems to be incorporating the best elements of some of the other Google products, while still having enough unique features to make this a new platform to enhance productivity."
Marcus Manderson
Supervisor, National Geographic
"Our team has embraced tables, it fills the gap in capability where a custom application isn't necessary but a spreadsheet isn't enough."
Eric Loftsgaarden
Co-founder & VP of Innovation & Data Science, Atrium AI
"We now have a central location for all project team members to provide solutions, documents, updates and many other related tasks!! It's fantastic and easy to use!!!"
Jerimi R.
CFO, Wyoming State Construction Department
